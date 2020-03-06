SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $542,719.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 9% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $542,719.00 and $122,962.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005072 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,883,800 coins and its circulating supply is 22,806,708 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

