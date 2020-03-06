Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $57,907.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

