Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLDB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.