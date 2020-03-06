Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.
SLDB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLDB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
