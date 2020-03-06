Sonia Baxendale Acquires 2,000 Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Stock

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 499.50 ($6.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. RSA Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 542.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4912.2196488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

RSA has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

