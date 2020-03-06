South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) versus First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Critical Contrast

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for South Plains Financial and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. First Community has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given South Plains Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than First Community.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 15.41% 11.68% 1.05% First Community 20.18% 9.33% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $189.57 million 1.64 $29.22 million $1.69 10.18 First Community $54.37 million 2.44 $10.97 million $1.45 12.38

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. South Plains Financial pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats First Community on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 20 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

