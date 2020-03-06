Sparkpoint Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $176,115.00 and approximately $50,225.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint's total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,079,911,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint's official website is sparkpoint.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

