Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $11,057.92 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) insider Dan J. Sanders sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $11,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,770. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

