St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of STJPF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

