Stakinglab Price Down 1.2% This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $26,905.00 and approximately $520.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,778,094 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.