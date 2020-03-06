Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 3,200 Shares

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $123,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,922.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Morris sold 72 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Matthew Morris sold 600 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $24,342.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $76,988.00.

STC traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 168,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $882.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

