SureRemit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,065.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,065.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.