Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 395,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

