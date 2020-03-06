SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $486,629.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex and CoinExchange. During the last week, SyncFab has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $486,629.00 and $1,548.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,960,602 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

