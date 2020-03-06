Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Buys $134,300.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 1,433,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

