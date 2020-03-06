SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in SYSCO by 197.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,669,000 after acquiring an additional 707,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $37,206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SYSCO by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,240,000 after acquiring an additional 424,531 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $24,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

SYSCO stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

