Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells $127,391.25 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

