Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 994,648 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 4.4% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $163,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $296.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

