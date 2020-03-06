TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

