TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) One Day Volume Hits $6,150.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $127,749.00 and approximately $6,150.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

