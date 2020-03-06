TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.95% of TEGNA worth $34,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TEGNA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 531,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.