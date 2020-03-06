Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Alex Cheatle Acquires 25,755 Shares

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Alex Cheatle bought 25,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($26,425.81).

Shares of LON TENG traded down GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 78.25 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 374,561 shares. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 58.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.49.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Friday.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

