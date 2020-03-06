Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.77% of Tetra Tech worth $36,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $10,928,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,133. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,790,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

