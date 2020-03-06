Tezos Price Up 11.1% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $261.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 702,763,148 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

