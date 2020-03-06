Thar Token Price Tops $0.0410 on Major Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $31,411.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Thar Token

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

