THEKEY Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $13,505.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,840,972,902 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

