Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 30,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $7,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

