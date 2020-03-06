THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get THL Credit alerts:

TCRD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 223,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.93.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%. Equities analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of THL Credit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in THL Credit by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.