THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Issues Earnings Results

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 55.49%.

Shares of TCRD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

