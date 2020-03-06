Thomas E. Wheeler Purchases 6,400 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $48,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 347,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,200. Brightcove Inc has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.