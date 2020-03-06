Thore Cash Hits Market Cap of $50,631.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $50,631.00 and $42,646.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

