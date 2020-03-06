TOKPIE Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,556.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $34,556.00 and $95.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,025,936 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

