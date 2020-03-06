TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 625 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $33,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

TriNet Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 531,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,150. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

