Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.