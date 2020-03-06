Universa (UTNP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $452.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $452.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Livecoin and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

