Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $127.57 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

