Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,798 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

