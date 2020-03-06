Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VO stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

