Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2,163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

