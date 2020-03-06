VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 33,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.07. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

