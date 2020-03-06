Velas Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Velas has a total market cap of $24.82 million and $335,864.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,065,194,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,111,828 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

