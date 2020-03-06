VeriBlock Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $10,497.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 861,511,392 coins and its circulating supply is 583,522,032 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

