Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

