Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Village Super Market has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.40.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.