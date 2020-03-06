W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in W W Grainger by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $11,064,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at $9,371,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

GWW stock opened at $290.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.42. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

