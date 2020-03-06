Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $6,379.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,816,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,436,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

