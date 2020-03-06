Wanchain Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.34 million and $3.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

