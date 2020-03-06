Wavesbet (WBET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,345.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $97,363.00 and approximately $37,345.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

