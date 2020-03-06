Wedbush Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after purchasing an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.