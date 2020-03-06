Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tilray (TLRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) recently:

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

3/3/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $14.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Tilray had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/22/2020 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/13/2020 – Tilray is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,991. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

