Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Welbilt worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 722.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.